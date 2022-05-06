The Mother’s Day Forecast for the Berkshires

The weekend will start out cloudy and finally, deliver some sun along with flowers for Mother's Day on Sunday according to the National Weather Service.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cool with temps not quite reaching 60 degrees. Saturday will be overcast with a threat of a shower but the sun should show up for Mom's special day on Sunday.

The long-range forecast for the Berkshires from the National Weather Service is below.

Today Cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

