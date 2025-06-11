The ‘Must Visit’ Bar To Visit This Summer in Each New England State

Who is ready for a road trip? Tis the season is very soon, so what do you think about hitting six of the "must-visit" hot spots around New England?

From historic, hole-in-the-wall, super creative, and live music, these are the perfect places for you to belly up and enjoy cocktails or mocktails.

According to Mashed, these places consistently make "best of" lists, so how can you go wrong?

New Hampshire

The Peddler's Daughter Nashua via Facebook The Peddler's Daughter Nashua via Facebook loading...

The Peddler's Daughter in Nashua is all about its pints of Guinness and Harp, live music, and incredible food. Irish whiskey is also the reason so many people want to hit up this hot spot.

Maine

Vena's Fizz House via Facebook Vena's Fizz House via Facebook loading...

Vena's Fizz House in Portland has a Maine Margarita that draws in the crowds.

It's blended with tequila, blueberry, pine, lime, Dry Curacao, and Vena's own Bitter Tyrone.

Shall we skip out of work right now?

The husband-and-wife owners also have cocktail kits if you want to try to handcraft your own cocktails as well as mixology classes.

Massachusetts

Wally's Jazz Club Wally's Cafe and Jazz Club loading...

Wally's Cafe and Jazz Club is world-renowned for its back-alley style, low-key, and cozy getaway in Boston's South End. Every night is live jazz, dating back to the 1940s, as the oldest family-owned jazz club in the country.

Rhode Island

White Horse Tavern via Facebook White Horse Tavern via Facebook loading...

Newport, it is to hit up the White Horse Tavern, but get ready to spend some bucks, which are worth it. It's been a bar since 1673, making it the oldest operating tavern in the country.

Connecticut

Griswold Inn via Facebook Griswold Inn via Facebook loading...

The Tap Room and Wine Bar inside the Griswold Inn in Essex used to be a schoolhouse before it became a place to toast with your friends in 1776. How perfectly New England is that for you?

Even Katherine Hepburn belly-upped for a cocktail way back when.

Vermont

Three Needs via Facebook Three Needs via Facebook loading...

The Three Needs Tap Room and Pizza Cube is a mouthful to say and a popular place in Burlington to enjoy pinball and pool tables. The outdoor courtyard is open all year long with Vermont brews and creative cocktails.

By the way, the in-crowd calls it Three Needs.

Happy road-tripping.

Hilarious Reviews of Cape Cod's New Viral Sensation 'Staples Rock' A massive boulder in an Orleans parking lot is taking the internet by storm. Locals and tourists have been snapping and sharing so many photos of this new South Shore landmark, that it's earned a marker on Google Maps. Not to mention all the delightful Google reviews... Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall