The NE Fiddlers Convention Is In Full Swing This Weekend

The 2nd annual Northeast Fiddlers convention is in progress this weekend. This gathering is a family friendly traditionally inspired old time get together featuring the best in bluegrass music. Participants and appreciators of this genre of music are invited to come over to Hancock Shaker Village on route 41 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and you can jam, listen, compete, learn, pick, dance and celebrate in a secluded natural setting in the beautiful Berkshires.

This event strives to preserve the rich old-time music in the barns, by the fields and under the trees. Pick your spot and give yourself a much needed break from the daily rigors in life.

Some of the events include historical and instrumental workshops featuring The Down Hill Strugglers, John Cohen and Erika Ludwig of Berkshire strings, a film screening, a gospel brunch and a good old fashioned square dance and hoe-down.

The Down Hill Strugglers will be the weekend's featured act. The trio consists of Walker Shepard, Jackson Lynch and Eli Smith, a band based simultaneously out of Kentucky, Louisiana and New York. They were featured in the soundtrack of a recent Coen Brothers film "Inside Llewyn Davis" and released an album on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings as they bring archaic sounds into the present as they challenge their audiences to reject a dystopian future as they partake in a traditional genre of music.

Eli will join Ron Carson on the WSBS Saturday Morning Chat at 10:05 am as he will preview the weekend festivities and the group's Saturday evening concert as they will take center stage at 8 pm. Tune in to 860 AM, 94.1 FM or listen LIVE via the FREE WSBS app, on Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices, and streaming LIVE on line at www.wsbs.com To learn more about the group, you can log on to their website

Here is a schedule of the weekend's events:

SATURDAY, June 15th

11 am: Guitar & Banjo Workshops

1 pm: Fiddle lessons with Erika Ludwig and story telling workshops

2 pm: Instrument Contests

6 pm: Band Contest

8 pm: LIVE performance by The Down Hill Strugglers

SUNDAY, June 16th:

11 am: Gospel Music

The afternoon will feature a curator led tour of Jeffrey Gaskill's White Mighty Thunders Roll as popular area artists sing the Shakers.

The village and campgrounds will close promptly at 4 pm on Sunday. Attendees are welcome to camp at the property throughout the weekend. Get more details by logging on here

(The following information was sent to WSBS via a press release from Hancock Shaker Village for on-air and on-line usage)