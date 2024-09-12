The Oldest High School is Located Right Here In MA

Based on historical facts, most of the first European settlers coming into the New World settled in a six state region, best known to us as New England. Did you know that many of the nation's oldest public high schools are located right here in The Commonwealth.

attachment-Boston-Latin-HS loading...

(Photo image of Boston-Latin HS exterior courtesy of Gregory Rosic)

So where is the oldest high school in The Bay State and across The USA? Your "final answer" is Boston Latin in the capital city which was established in 1635.

Teenage school kids smiling to camera in school corridor monkeybusinessimages loading...

(Photo image of high school students courtesy of monkeybusinessimages and LIVE 95.9)

Five of the 10 oldest public high schools are STILL in operation here in Massachusetts. This list is about the school itself, and not necessarily the building, as there are possibilities they have been replaced over the years, but the statistics are still valid.

Rounding up the top 5: The second-oldest still operating public high school is located south of the border as Hartford Public High School in Hartford, Connecticut, was established in 1638. Heading back north to Massachusetts: Cambridge Rindge and Latin in Cambridge opened in 1648 taking 3rd place in this impressive poll. at number4 and number 5: Hopkins Academy in Hadley has been in service since 1664 followed by Phillips Academy in Andover, which has been educating students since 1778.

attachment-Westford-Academy loading...

(Photo image of Westford Academy courtesy of Lee Campbell)

The other Massachusetts school in the top 10 is Westford Academy in Westford, The building was established in 1792, it is the ninth-oldest high school.

Teacher among kids with computers in elementary school class monkeybusinessimages loading...

(Photo image of classroom courtesy of monkeybusinessimages)

28 of the oldest 100 public high schools are still in use throughout Massachusetts. Some of the schools that are included on the list may have been private at one time but they are currently designated as public schools.

Google Maps Google Map loading...

(Photo image of The Ocean state courtesy of Google Maps)

The only public high school in Rhode Island to make the list is Classical High School in Providence which opened it's doors back in 1843, giving this facility a ranking of #52.

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

(Photo image of Housatonic School prior to undergoing construction courtesy of WSBS files.)

A comprehensive list of 108 schools that have been here nationwide for centuries can be found on Wikipedia's web site WorldAtlas.com also has more information on this stroll down history. Log on to their web site by going here.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our New Bedford, MA sister station, WBSM https://wbsm.com/massachusetts-oldest-high-schools/)