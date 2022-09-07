I'm so excited(especially for the wee ones), Berkshire County! After being canceled for the past two years, the Pittsfield Halloween Parade will finally return this year. And I for one couldn't be happier.

Over the course of many years, I've had the pleasure of participating in the annual event through the radio station, whether it was Live 105 or WUPE-FM with several fond memories of co-workers past and present. The people in costume, the many wonderful locally created Halloween floats, the cool, crisp air of an autumn evening.

Don't get me wrong. It wasn't all good memories. There was the year that a former co-worker(Don Clark! Miss you, Brother) and I had the misfortune to walk behind the Live 105 vehicle for the duration of the parade. And at the time the Live 105 vehicle was a former Wise Potato Chip truck that we spray-painted black and slapped our logo on it.

It looked super cool. The problem was that the exhaust pipe leaked carbon monoxide like nobody's business. And Don and I were both wearing ill-fitting Halloween masks, so it was hard to breathe properly, to begin with. By the time that parade ended, we were two steps away from death. Sure, I exaggerate, but it was pretty bad.

Anyway, for the most part, it was nothing but great memories through the years with the Pittsfield Halloween Parade. Now it's back, so the good memories can continue. If you and your company would like to participate this year, here's the info you need.

This year's Halloween Parade is taking place on Tyler Street Friday, October 28th, with a 7 p.m. kickoff according to Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator for the Department of Community Development.

Everyone who wishes to participate in the parade will need to review and complete the application packet available on the city's website under "Hot Topics". More information can be found there too. Keep in mind that the deadline for application submission is Friday, October 14th.

If your business or group is planning on creating a float, you should know there will be one float seminar coming up quick on Tuesday, September 20th at 6 p.m. in room 203 at City Hall. If you plan on having a float in the parade, then at least one representative from your group must attend the seminar.

Here's to more great Halloween memories when the parade returns on October 28th. Can't wait!

