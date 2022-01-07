The Pittsfield Police Department Is Looking To Hire New Officers, Transfers

The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking both NEW HIRES and LATERAL TRANSFERS to fill numerous Police Officer vacancies. We are seeking motivated, eligible men and women who desire a rewarding and adventure-filled career serving the citizens of Pittsfield.

NEW HIRES

The first step to becoming a Pittsfield Police Officer is registering for the Civil Service test through the Massachusetts Civil Service Unit. Traditionally, Civil Service schedules a test every other year. This year is an exception!! Despite having administered a test in 2021, a test has been schedule for MARCH 16, 2022 with an application deadline of JANUARY 18 ($100 application fee). A late registration window will be open until FEBRUARY 1 (extra $50 fee applies). Candidates who pass the exam are placed on the eligible list, and ranked by score. The Pittsfield Police Department will use that list to fill numerous vacant positions in 2022 and 2023. Candidates who pass the 2022 test will be merged with the existing list. Visit mass.gov/civilservice to register for the test, or use the QR code in the attached flyer. Visit https://www.pittsfieldpd.org/join-ppd/ for more detailed information about the hiring process.

LATERAL TRANSFERS

Current Police Officers employed by other Massachusetts civil service police departments that are interested in a transfer to Pittsfield should contact Sergeant John Mazzeo directly: 413-448-9700 ext. 577 jmazzeo@cityofpittsfield.org Visit https://www.pittsfieldpd.org/lateral-transfer-police.../ for more information about lateral transfers.

VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION

(Facilitated by MassHire Berkshire Career Center) Members of the PPD will be highlighting the test, hiring process, lateral transfer process, and training sequence in two live zoom events on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The first will run from 11:00 AM – 12:00 noon, and the second from 5:00 PM -6:00 PM. Pre-registration is required by visiting: https://www.masshireberkshirecc.com/virtual-fairs-recruitments/

