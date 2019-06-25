The Prelude To Peter Pan Arrives In Great Barrington

As we cap off the month of June, Ghost Lit Repertory Theatre Company will present the regional premiere production of "Peter And The Starcatcher" as artistic directors Caitlin Teeley and Harrison Lang will bring the century old story of an orphan boy who would never grow up (aka Peter Pan) for six shows at St. James Place located on Main Street in Great Barrington.

Cody Lee Miller stars in the title role opposite Caroline Fairweather who portrays Molly Aster, a Starcatcher-in-training who accompanies the main character and his mates on a tempetuous journey from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by an evil King, Zarboff. They are unaware of a mysterious piece of cargo that is on the vessel which contains a powerful celestial substance known as star stuff until Molly realizes this trunk in question must be protected and cannot fall into the wrong hands.

Caroline appeared this past Tuesday afternoon with Ron Carson on WSBS as she previewed the play and her theatrical accomplishments during a LIVE on-air chat as tri-state region residents and visitors to our listening area are encouraged to experience this local presentation based on a novel co-written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.

Other co-stars include Corey Bryant, Christopher-Michael Vecchia, Dana Harrison, Patrick Toole, Thomas Whaley, Noah Lewis Bailey, Noah Pott, Alex Bachman and artistic director Harrison Lang also takes center stage as Alf (to clarify, he is not the alien life form that graced small screens back in the late 1980's).

Performances take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (June 26th, 27th and 28th) at 8 pm. Two shows will be presented on Saturday, June 29th at 2 and 8 pm with a Sunday 1 pm matinee on June 30th. Tickets for this family friendly show are only $20 and can be purchased by logging on here as a unforgettable journey to Never Land awaits every audience member in attendance in the upcoming days. Come on over and check it out!

