The Radio Express Is Back In The Berkshires

Our "Feel Good 80's Weekend" feature is getting lots of positive buzz from listeners locally and world wide as we take you back to the days of Cabbage Patch Kids, GI Joe and friendship bracelets plus it's your chance to dust off that Boom Box and break out The Walk Man as we relive these golden RAD memories starting at 5 pm on Friday and we keep them rolling until 12 midnight Sunday.

Another highlight is when we bring "my radio wife" Lisa Z on board as she will co-host with yours truly on Saturday immediately following the 11 o'clock news. Even though she is checking in remotely from her Springfield, Massachusetts residence, "The Radio Express" continues to chug along as we are bringing her back on YOUR Home Town Station and we're counting the days when Z will be joining me LIVE in studio for future broadcasts. Her newfound career as a guest DJ really pays dividends as our on-air chemistry continues to shine. She has been designated as my "star pupil" who has caught the "so-called radio bug" since making her debut on WSBS on a 2017 Saturday Morning Chat.

Feel free to "Footloose" and party hearty with us to the music that is near and dear to all. Z offers her own personal insight on the decade which is near and dear to her from those days when she attended high school in West Haven, Connecticut and it's hard to believe I was playing the majority of these awesome tunes when they were on current rotation at previous radio stations in New York's neighboring Hudson Valley and the greater Capital Region in Albany..

We will also feature her special segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" for updates on various happenings that gear towards her all important mission in life. She also serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors with a goal to assist those who cannot speak up as people during this trying situation. Lately, Lisa has been involved in virtual presentations and remains active in social media to continue lending a voice toward this sensitive subject matter.

Z is currently working on her second literary accomplishment "The Book of Jo Ann" as she hopes to release this novel by year's end. Her first book "The Unspoken Truth" continues to impact readers as this story is based on factual events in her life that are documented in each pivoting chapter. It is because of this work and her ties to the Berkshires (she was a resident of "Beautiful Becket" before moving east) as we made a rock-solid connection. We are SO PROUD that Lisa has become an integral part of our WSBS family as best describe her as: "INNOVATIVE" and "my forever friend and esteemed radio colleague" (and she continues to shine in the spotlight as a guest DJ and once a month on-air partner, hence the nickname "radio wife")

Check out Lisa's personal web site as you'll find a wealth of information, a series of blogs and some cool photos featuring the two of us in her gallery as this platform serves as a terrific way to get acquainted with this lovely lady who I truly regard as "good people". There is also a new addition to her page which features a salute to WSBS: "Radio Home of the Berkshires". You can also connect with Z via Facebook, Linked In and via Instagram as these sites also update you on her latest accomplishments and her all-important mission in life.

