The Radio Express Is Back Up And Running!

It brings me joy and happiness to announce "My radio wife" Lisa Z will be returning with yours truly LIVE in studio on YOUR Hometown Station during this Saturday morning's "Let's Talk" segment. She will also assist in our fast paced 30 minute "Trading Post" program as you will have a chance to speak with her while buying or selling your items LIVE on the air.

Her special segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" provides us with updates on various happenings that gear towards her all important mission in life. She also serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors with a goal to assist those who cannot speak up as people during this trying situation. Lisa will also focus on the topics of suicide prevention, domestic violence, child safety and mental health awareness.

Z has been active in virtual conferences regarding suicide prevention and she just completed a podcast for mental health awareness as we will be clued in on her participation in these particular platforms. The discussion is compelling in nature, but it serves as an all-important lesson as how some of your neighbors are experience major trials and tribulations in life.

