The Radio Express Returns This Saturday

Our "Feel Good 80's Weekend" feature is getting lots of positive buzz from listeners locally and world wide as we take you back to the days of Cabbage Patch Kids, GI Joe and friendship bracelets plus it's your chance to dust off that Boom Box and break out The Walk Man as we relive these golden RAD memories starting at 5 pm on Friday and we keep them rolling until 12 midnight Sunday.

Another highlight is when we bring "my radio wife" Lisa Z on board as she co-hosts with yours truly on a selected Saturday immediately following the 11 o'clock news. Even though she is checking in remotely from her Springfield, Massachusetts residence, "The Radio Express" continues to chug along as we are bringing her back for an encore appearance on YOUR Home Town Station and we're counting the days when she will be joining me LIVE in studio for future broadcasts. Her newfound career as a guest DJ continues to shine as my star pupil has caught the "so-called radio bug" and , hence she was given the nickname "radio wife")

Feel free to "Footloose" and party hearty with us to the music that is near and dear to all. Z offers her own personal insight on the decade which is near and dear to her and it's hard to believe I was playing the majority of these great tunes when they were on current rotation at previous radio stations in neighboring New York.

We will also feature her special segment "What's Up With Lisa Z" for updates on various happenings that gear towards her all important mission in life. She also serves as The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors with a goal to assist those who cannot speak up as people during this trying situation. Lately, Lisa has been involved in virtual presentations and remains active in social media to continue lending a voice toward this sensitive subject matter.

Lisa is currently working on her second literary accomplishment "The Book of Jo Ann" as she hopes to release this novel by year's end. Her first book "The Unspoken Truth" continues to impact readers as this story is based on actual events in her life that are documented in each pivoting chapter. It is because of this work and her ties to the Berkshires (she was a resident of "Beautiful Becket" before moving east) as we made a rock-solid connection through Linked In back in 2017. Since then, Z has become an integral part of the WSBS family as I can best describe her in one word: "INNOVATIVE" and I am so proud to call her "my forever friend and esteemed radio colleague" (and she continues to shine as a guest DJ, hence the nickname "radio wife")

Check out Lisa's personal web site as you will find a wealth of information, a series of blogs and some cool photos featuring the two of us in her gallery as this platform serves as a terrific way to get acquainted with this lovely lady who is truly "good people" in this world and that's a fact. There is a new addition to the page which features a salute to WSBS: "Radio Home of the Berkshires". You can also connect with her on Facebook, Linked In and via Instagram as these sites also update you on her latest accomplishments in life.

Tune in to "The Radio Express" on 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. You can also listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember: "WE ARE PORTABLE"