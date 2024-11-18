The Reason Why Living In MA Does NOT Fare Well In a Recent Survey

Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. All six states in New England are loved, because the good almost always outweighs the bad. According to this web site, these two states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.

There are a pair of major points to develop these conclusions: For starters, how many people who live in a state that claim it's the worst, whether or not people are moving to the state or leaving. So, who's on the "hated" list?

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign. Jill_InspiredByDesign loading...

At number one, Massachusetts which has become the Nickelback of New England (are they also referring to the famous rock-top 40 group from the early 21st century?). It's fun to hate on it, but out of towners can confess they secretly enjoy visiting our Commonwealth. The end result shows Massachusetts was ranked as the sixth most hated state in the country, because people who live outside The Bay State hate it. Only New Jersey and California have more states that rabidly despise them more than Massachusetts.

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading...

It's not just that. Did you know that Massachusetts has seen a population decrease, and on top of that, roughly 6% of the population that already lives there thinks they rank as the worst state in the country. (I totally disagree on this statement for sure)

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

What is going on with Connecticut? Most people out of New England don't even realize the Constitution State is a part of New England. How is it that a state that is seemingly so anonymous could be the ninth most hated state in the country and runner-up in this ghastly survey featuring New England's worst attributes.

Ultima_Gaina Ultima_Gaina loading...

Nearly one out of every five residents think the Nutmeg state is the worst one to live in. The hate comes internally. I can attest to that being that I lived there for two decades (why you ask, I can't give you a solid answer) because Connecticut has seen marginal population decreases due to high taxes and an expensive cost of living. That was enough for me to migrate up north.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

To set the record straight, I am proud to be a Massachusetts resident as I have called The Berkshires home base for over 5 years.

The Portland Head Light at sunrise just outside of Portland, Maine. amolson7 loading...

On a positive note, Maine is tied for the #6 least hated state in the entire country. The Pine Street population loves living year round in Vacationland, despite the challenging winters as Maine actually saw a modest increase in population (likely thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic), and only has one state that declared it the worst (thanks, Massachusetts).

Entering New Hampshire Getty Images loading...

Just like Maine, New Hampshire's residents really seem to love living in the Granite State. New Hampshire saw a nice population bump, with only one state declaring New Hampshire to be the worst and that happens to be our neighbor to the north, Vermont.

Vermont Sign loading...

(Photo of Vermont welcome sign courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

As for the Green Mountain state and Rhode Island, they did not make the official cut of most hated or liked as there must be some stability on the horizon. One thing for sure, both areas are poor in infrastructure, particularly when it comes to travelling towards Providence.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

One thing for sure, both areas are poor in infrastructure, particularly when it comes to travelling towards Providence. take it from me, roads in "Little Rhody" are just plain horrible, so proceed with caution.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station, WCYY-FM in Portland, Maine. https://wcyy.com/two-of-the-most-hated-states-in-the-country-are-in-new-england/)