The Results Are In…The Most Popular Crockpot Dish In Massachusetts Is…

With the official start of winter on Monday, it's time to get out the crockpot and prepare wonderful dishes that will fill your home with tantalizing aromas and warm all the tummies in your family once your favorite crockpot masterpiece is ready to eat.

The crockpot is one of the most versatile appliances in the kitchen. You can cook anything from appetizers for the upcoming Patriots game to that stew recipe passed down from generation to generation. All with just a little bit of prep and not much cleanup.

Recently Joybird, a home furnishings company published an article on their website highlighting the most popular crockpot dishes in every state. The variety of different dishes is inspiring and as you would expect you can see patterns develop across different geographic regions. While out west corned beef and cabbage is a big hit, in the south of course barbecue dishes reign supreme.

According to Joybird, the results are based on Google Trends data. Here in Massachusetts, the #1 crockpot dish is (drumroll)…French onion soup. There is so much variety of popular crockpot dishes across the country French onion soup was the second most favorite crockpot dish in the US only topping the list in 3 states. In addition to Massachusetts French onion soup also topped the list in Texas and New York.

The #1 most popular crockpot dish in the country is corned beef and cabbage. The tasty dish was #1 in 6 states including our neighbors to the south in Connecticut. Elsewhere in New England meat was the go-to. In Maine, they love their buffalo chicken dip, in Rhode Island beef stew, and in New Hampshire and Vermont they are cooking up big helpings of meatballs according to the Joybird article.

The other popular dishes in at least two states include BBQ chicken, tortilla soup, chili, mashed potatoes, pot roast, spaghetti, and pork chops. To get some other ideas of what to create in your crockpot this winter click on this Joybird link to see the entire rundown down state-by-state and enjoy some hassle-free cooking and lots of happy faces around the family dinner table.

