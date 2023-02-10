The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think

The Return Of Daylight Saving Time In Massachusetts Is Closer Than You Think

AntiMartina

January was a cold, gray, and germy month for my family; however, the month of February spawned some much need sunshine.

Let's face it, besides for a few snowstorms and two days of pretty frigid temperatures, this winter has been mild to say the least.

60 Degree Temps Are In The Forecast For Next Week To Boot...

Forget next week, it was 60 in the Boston area on Friday! But yes, here in Western Massachusetts, temps hit 50 this morning and next week is looking to touch 60 on Thursday.

Call it global warming or just a mild winter, but when most Massachusetts residents feel that little tug of spring, they can't let it go 😄.

So, When Do We Change The Clocks Again, Massachusetts?

AntiMartina
loading...

It has been slowly getting a little lighter in the afternoon to add to the joy of milder temperatures, but yes, the time is nearing to "spring forward".

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 a.m.

If the U.S. government can ever put the bill back on the table, Daylight Saving Time would become permanent.

Per the Senate's bill, permanent daylight saving time would take effect on Nov. 5, 2023, if the legislation passes the House and receives the president's signature. Two months since the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, the U.S. House has yet to start discussion on it. -sleepfoundation.org

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM