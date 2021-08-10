The Scammers Are At It Again, Do They Ever Really Stop?

Sheriff Bowler and the staff at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office want you to know about a phone scam involving the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

What is currently going on is that individuals are contacting members within the community stating that they are officers from the Berkshire House of Corrections and that there is a warrant for their arrest.

These individuals are then asking for social security numbers to verify the warrant in question.

The Sherriff and staff want to inform the community that our office has not been taking part in any calls like that listed above. Scams like these are common and the caller wants your personal information in return which if given will allow them access to multiple personal accounts and information. If you receive a call like this, please simply hang up.

I Had someone call me the other evening trying to say they were with Amazon and someone using my account to buy an expensive phone in California, which by the way, was a bald-faced lie. luckily for me and technology, I could look it up real quick, then proceeded to tell the guy I did not believe a word coming out of his mouth and hung up on him.

Remember that there are all kinds of scammers out there, including on Facebook, door to door and on the phone, and in emails too.

