The Secret Behind Those Delicious Massachusetts Roast Beef Sandwiches

I will never forget the day my father introduced me to my first roast beef sandwich. I was probably around 8 years old. To this day, it is still one of my favorite things to eat. I never miss a chance to eat a Boston style roast beef.

Thinly sliced, rarish, warm roast beef on a buttered toasted bun with barbecue sauce and cheese. In fact, these delectable, iconic sandwiches have created quite a rabid following over the years.

It must be known that these sandwiches are unique to the Boston, Massachusetts area.

Yep, we're known as the inventor of the roast beef sandwich topped with American Cheese, mayonnaise, and James River BBQ Sauce, affectionately known as the three-way. Just ask anyone from Boston's North Shore, where we've been a staple for over 70 years. -kellysroastbeef.com

Ironically, to fans of the roast beef, Kelly's is the corporate devil, whereas the mom and pop shops that litter the north and south shores are the real deal.

Although I prefer, let's say, Atha's in Peabody, I do not dislike Kelly's. We must credit Kelly's with the sauce, as well.

If you're a roast beef enthusiast, you're probably looking for some inaccuracy within this post or tell me that everyone knows the brand name of this sauce. Let me tell you, however, there are still people out there that don't realize what the sauce is and that you can get it on Amazon or Walmart.

The Secret Sauce Behind The Beef: James River Brand BBQ Sauce

I remember learning the secret when I worked at a local pizza shop in Lynn as a teenager. I was amazed. This stuff is literally so good, I could drink it. There are many ways to dress up a north shore beef, but in my opinion, cheese and a massive amount of sauce on the side is key.

I hope you found this post fun and informative.