The Top 10 Worst States for Mold. Is Massachusetts On The List?

Is Massachusetts on the Top 10 Worst States for Mold list?

Here's what made me wonder about that...

I was watering the plants around my house the other day when I found something hanging from one of my aluminum siding panels that sort of freaked me out a bit. You know that feeling you get when you see a stick bug or some other creature that you rarely see... kind of a chill up your spine? Well, I had that. It looked like a there was hipster beard growing there. Very odd.

Why is there a hipster beard growing on my house?

(Above: Apparently this is mold growing on my aluminum siding)

Anyway to continue... I wasn't totally sure what it was, so I did what everyone else does when they don't know what something is. I posted it on Facebook and let my friend sort it out. As it turned about, according to most people who responded, it was some type of mold. I guess I should have figured that... but what do I know?

I looked around a little further, and I also found it around my outside water spigot. Of course, now I had myself worried that it could be running rampant underneath my home's siding. I didn't really want to start lifting up the panels to find out. In any case, I suppose I have to be proactive about this and take care of it before it becomes a major problem.

(Above: The same mold around my water spigot)

So...

Is Massachusetts among the states most common to have mold issues? Okay, I realize Massachusetts is a commonwealth, but for the sake of the list, bear with me.

Here are the Top 10 Worst States For Mold, according to HomeAdvisor...

Guess what? Massachusetts is actually NOT on the list. The list was last updated in 2012, but the article where I found it was updated in 2017.

Top 10:

Texas Florida Oklahoma South Carolina Nevada Arizona California South Dakota Tennessee Kansas

Massachusett's is actually on the Bottom 5 List...

Bottom 5:

West Virginia Wisconsin Massachusetts Minnesota Alabama

You can read more about the list and its details, HERE.

As for my problem... I apparently have a few phone calls to make!

