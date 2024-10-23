The Top 3 “Shocking” Reasons People Can Expect When Moving to MA

Over 5 years ago, it was a no-brainer for me closer to home base as I put behind a 3 plus hour trip from Eastern Connecticut and my current commute does not exceed 5 miles when coming and going to work. It was a welcome change with no regrets whatsoever.

Each day there are people who migrate and call the Bay State their place of residence. But here are 3 elements that will shock those making a move to The Commonwealth, but they are manageable in more ways than one.

For starters, the weather just can't make up it's mind as Mother Nature throws a series of curveballs. Th early mornings begin on a chilly note and it gets hot during the day, then back to cool conditions at night. Summer time can be unbearable as an air conditioner is mandatory, especially in urban areas including Boston, Worcester and Springfield.

There is a brief respite in the beautiful Berkshires due to our mountainous terrain, but once that humidity enters the scene, be on the lookout!

Winters are a challenge, especially when it snows and in our back yard, freezing rain poses a big problem. Two words: "Be cautious!"

Second, The Patriots, The Red Sox, The Bruins. Pretty much the holy trinity or as we say "The Trifecta". People in this state take their teams seriously. A suggestion: You might as well have a sports jersey mailed to your future Massachusetts address so you can put it on first thing and fit in with the crowd, otherwise, if you don't conform, this will backfire.

Finally, tourism may support the statewide local economy, but once you become a year-round resident, you will soon encounter the curse and frustration of summer traffic. Plan an extra twenty minutes into summer transit time or take public transportation as buses and rains are a much better alternative. I learned that from my days living in the ol' hometown of New York City.

Trust me, it works! Best of all, try to travel prior to Friday afternoon and arrive back by Monday to avoid further headaches. Believe me, it's worth taking the day off as Sundays are also congested for those returning to their permanent residence.

BOTTOM LINE: Plan accordingly, give yourself plenty of extra time and as Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill Street Blues": "Be careful out there!"

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.onlyinmystate.com/masschusetts)

