The Toy Hall Of Fame Has Released The Finalists, Do You Have A Favorite?

If you know me I always check out what toys will be nominated into Toy Hall Of Fame, and it is perfect timing, the National Toy Hall of Fame just announced the 12 finalists for its 2021 class.

The toys who made the finals, listed randomly this year are,

American Girl Dolls

The Pleasant Company released the My American Girl line of dolls in 1995, back then it was under the name American Girl Dolls of Today and designed them to look like their owners.

Battleship

This game has a long history of various manufacturers' printed paper versions beginning in the 1930s and Milton Bradley’s 1967 plastic adaptation became a super hit at end of the 60s and into the 70s. The game was among the first board games to be computerized in 1979, and today countless electronic versions exist.

Billiards

This game has been around since the 1800s.

Cabbage Patch Kids

If you have a vintage cabbage patch kid it could be worth thousands

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

This toy has been around since 1957.

Mahjong

I think a lot of people play this game but it is usually online.

Masters of the Universe toys

ok, I admit it i used to watch the cartoon show did you?

The Piñata

People who make pinatas can make pretty much any character into a pinata.

Sand

What can I say everyone loves sand??

The Settlers of Catan

Ok, This one I have never heard of have you?

Toy Fire Engine

Risk has been nominated, it has in the past too, did not make it in yet

I liked the ones that have the light and all the bells and whistles.

The winners will be voted on by toy industry experts plus If you want get in on voting your favorite toy into the Toy Hall Of Fame you can vote at ToyHallOfFame.org for the next week. Around three of the 12 toys will wind up getting inducted. They'll be announced on November 4th.

The three that did make it in last year for 2020 were: Jenga, sidewalk chalk, and Baby Nancy.

