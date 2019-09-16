What is the Villages of the Berkshires? First of all The Villages is an initiative and a nationwide movement that provides seniors with a realistic, structured, and dependable way to stay in their homes as they age. It is already in use in various places in Massachusetts and elsewhere and is now coming to Egremont and nearby towns.

A local group is is sponsoring a presentation of the idea locally. The group is forming the 'SAGE Village.' SAGE stands for Sheffield, Alford, Great Barrington and Egremont. The group is putting together two free, public information sessions to explain the idea and provide a forum for q & a.

The information sessions take place on the following dates and locations.

Sept. 21 from 1-3 pm at the North Egremont Firehouse, Route 71

Oct. 5 from 1-3 pm at the Robbins Meeting Room, Berkshire South Regional Community Center located at 15 Crissey Road, Great Barrington.