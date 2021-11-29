The warm Berkshire weather is gone…time to stay inside and watch sports!

It is a great time of year for Boston sports fans. No longer are we able to go outside and hang out on the patio, barbecuing, drinking icy beverages, and chatting for hours. We are now delegated to our favorite recliner with plenty of sports action to click back and forth to. Every major sports team outside the Red Sox is in action, although the MLB winter meetings in Orland start next week. The Patriots are rolling, the Bruins and Celtics are feeling their way through the new season and the New England Revolution is even making waves this season with the first game of the MLS playoffs kicking off tomorrow night between the Revs and New York City FC.

The Patriots were impressive again yesterday beating the division-leading Titans yesterday in Foxboro. The Titans were missing some key players but it is football and you got to play the guys available. The Pats rolled to their 6th straight with a 36-13 win over the Titans. The Pats once again sit on top of the AFC East with an 8-4 record and can extend the gap between them and the 2nd place Bills on the featured Monday night game in Buffalo. Following the Pats/Bills Monday, the Patriots will enjoy their bye week followed by a tough game against the Colts in Indy, the Bills again, this time at Gillette, the Jaguars at home, and the Dolphins to wrap up the season in Miami.

The Bruins find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic Division with an 11-7 record. That’s good enough for 5th place in the back of the Maple Leafs, Panthers, Lightning, and Red Wings. In the last 10 games, the B’s have gone 6 and 4. The Bruins can climb closer to the Red Wings with a win tomorrow night in Detroit.

The Celtics are off to a shaky start 21 games into the season. With their win last night over the Raptors in Toronto, the Celtics are once again over 500 with an 11-10 record. They’ll suit up again on Wednesday against the 76ers at the Garden and on Friday against the Jazz, also at home.

In other notable Boston sports news, the owners of the Red Sox have come to an agreement to buy the Pittsburg Penguins. The Fenway Sports Group owners of the Sox and the Liverpool FC soccer team will now wait for the final approval of the NHL before they add hockey pucks to their 2022 budget. The Pens are currently owned by Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle who according to a report in The Atlantic will continue with hockey operations of the team. According to The Atlantic report, the price tag for the team was around $900 million dollars.

