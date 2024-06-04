A 'lot of money' is pretty relative to anyone based on what they consider that to be regardless if they live in Massachusetts or somewhere else. Like $50, $100, or $500? To me, all of that is a pretty decent amount of money. It's often we look at the wealthiest people to primarily be celebrities, and typically, they do have a ridiculous amount of wealth one could only dream of. But think about a celebrity on the scale of the great Michael Jordan, who is often suggested as one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world. As it turns out, the wealthiest person in Massachusetts is 9 times richer than he is.

Recently, Forbes has released their annual list of 'World's Billionaires List' for 2024, which happened to have a couple names that Massachusetts is familiar with among the top 200 people in the world. Well, the top 188 to be exact. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took the 188th spot on the list as he has a net worth of $11.1 billion. But he isn't the wealthiest person in Massachusetts.

FilmMagic FilmMagic loading...

Who is the richest person in Massachusetts and what is her net worth?

That title would go to Fidelity president Abigail Johnson as she is listed as having a net worth of $29 billion. She is the 58th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images loading...

How much is Michael Jordan worth?

On that same list, you can begin to find some popular celebrities as you get further down the list enough. One such name happens to be known as arguable the greatest basketball player of all-time (GOAT), Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA Champion with the Chicago Bulls in his playing days and now, former owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, has a net worth of $3.2 billion, and is listed at 1033rd on the Forbes list.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

NBAE via Getty Images NBAE via Getty Images loading...

Doing the math.

If we divide Abigail Johnson's net worth by Oprah Winfrey's net worth, we get 9.0625. The wealthiest person in Massachusetts is literally over nine times richer than Michael Jordan.

You have to wonder if Michael Jordan, now knowing this knowledge, might take this personally?

That's obviously a popular clip from the documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls during their run of NBA Championships during the 1990s, known as 'The Last Dance', which has been one of the most popular documentary series in recent years.

That being said, Jordan, who was one of the most marketable athletes of all-time, with numerous endorsements, and a businessman as former owner of the Hornets, also does plenty of philanthropic work, and has throughout his career. One of the biggest off-the-court things Jordan has been a part of since 1989, is the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Just this past year, he made the largest donation in the organizations history at $10 million.

The thing about these staggering numbers in net worth that might be most notable is when we think of the people that happen to be millionaires, let's say they have $1 million, you would have to multiply that by 1,000 just to have $1 billion. This often gets overlooked when we think of how much money that actually is. Then you consider Michael Jordan, who has over three times $1 billion. And then, imagine knowing that you make over nine times more than Jordan, because that is what Massachusetts' very own Abigail Johnson has. And there are still 57 others that are wealthier than she is.

Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard Property Has Been Sold For $24 Million Gallery Credit: https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-685-k5sryt/794-and-690-chappaquonsett-road-vineyard-haven-ma-02568