The Weekend Weather Outlook for Berkshire County

Today will be another beautiful day in Berkshire County with sun and a high expected to be in the low 80s according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast is calling for cloudy conditions over the weekend with a chance of showers or thunderstorms. It will be muggy both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days close to 80 degrees.

Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southwest wind.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

