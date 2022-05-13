The Weekend Weather Outlook for Berkshire County
Today will be another beautiful day in Berkshire County with sun and a high expected to be in the low 80s according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS forecast is calling for cloudy conditions over the weekend with a chance of showers or thunderstorms. It will be muggy both Saturday and Sunday with highs both days close to 80 degrees.
Here’s the latest National Weather Service long-range forecast.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southwest wind.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.