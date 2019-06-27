The WSBS 2019 Sounds of Summer Lineup

Every year, people start talking to me about it in early spring believe it or not. The local community looks forward to it every summer and it's once again taking place this summer at the VFW in Great Barrington. It's Sounds of Summer, a free, fun, family community concert series taking place Tuesday evenings starting July 9 through Aug. 20 from 6-8pm. Get ready to dance, party, eat, drink and win official Sounds of Summer shirts (no outside food or drink).

A big shout out to the Great Barrington VFW as well as Day Mountain Sound, The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Fairview Hospital, Haddad Motors and Mount Everett Sanitation for making this year's concert series a reality. So let's not wait around any longer, here is the official 2019 Sounds of Summer band lineup.

July 9 - Wildcard

July 16 - Critical Mass

July 23 - Steal Your Peach Band

Aug. 6 - Shyne

Aug. 13 - Whiskey City

Aug. 20 - The Happy Together Band

It's going to be blast. We can't wait to see our friends once again this year at the Great Barrington VFW. Join us!