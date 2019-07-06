The Zolla Boys Bring Bluegrass Harmony to the Southfield Church

'Celebrating 225 Years at the Southfield Church' continues Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 pm as The Zolla Boys return to serenade with that one-of-a-kind Bluegrass Brothers Harmony. The Zolla Boys are brothers, Ben (guitar) and Sam (mandolin), along with their dad, Larry (bass) and Dan Menzone (banjo). Based out of Northwest Connecticut, they perform throughout New England and the Northeast and have been featured on award-winning festival stages—including the Grey Fox Emerging Artist Showcase and Joe Val Bluegrass Festival—and have performed live on Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour.

Nineteen-year-old Ben and his eighteen-year-old brother Sam started playing music with their dad, Larry, in the spring of 2012. What started as a hobby quickly grew into regular bookings at bluegrass music festivals, music venues, concert halls and radio stations. Their tight, brother harmony vocals have attracted tens of thousands of fans to their music videos on Facebook and YouTube. From traditional brother duets, to contemporary driving bluegrass, or songs from the legendary singer/songwriters of the 60’s and 70’s, the Zolla Boys interpret and perform music in a unique style. They are proud to have Dan Menzone, from Charlton, MA, on banjo, joining them for a number of dates this summer. Their dad, Larry Zolla, continues his role on acoustic bass.

The concert is free. A retiring collection to support the church's artists will be taken. Weather permitting, the church will continue their celebration on the lawn following the performance with delicious gelato from The Southfield Store.

The Southfield Church is located at 234 Norfolk Road in the village of Southfield, New Marlborough, MA.

(press release and article image send to WSBS from Robert Olsen of the Southfield Church for online/on-air use)