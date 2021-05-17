There Are Life Hacks To Make Life For You Easier

So what is a life hack? A life hack is any trick, shortcut, skill, or novelty method that increases productivity and efficiency, in all walks of life.

Here are a few life hacks for you, which I had no clue you could do and they really work. Have you ever tried a ring on and you could not get it back off? Guess what, you can use Windex to get a ring off your finger. So the last time you tried to chop an onion it made your eyes water so bad? put your onions in the freezer for ten minutes before chopping They're less likely to make you cry that way because it takes longer for the juices to release the chemical gas that makes you tear up.

Here are a few more life hacks that can help you in your everyday life.

I saw this for the first time on tv this past week, use a cheese grater for hard butter, especially if you're baking. It softens up a lot faster that way. And you don't have to risk liquifying it in the microwave.

Did you know this one? Use nail polish remover to get permanent marker off your skin. That one might come in handy if you have kids, or if you pass out at a college party.

I have known about this one for a while, Fritos are not just for eating, You can use chips as kindling if you need to start a fire. Corn chips, potato chips, and even Doritos work. They're flammable because of all the fat and oil. And they burn slowly, which is good.



