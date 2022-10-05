There Is Hope For MA Residents To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

Recently, we mentioned some distressing news regarding tax rebate checks regarding Chapter 62F as this is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. However, there is a light at the end of this deep, dark tunnel that will reward the working class with some much needed MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

If you are a single filing taxpayer whose income level falls between $13,500 and does NOT exceed $38,640 the end result is $500 in stimulus money is in your immediate future. This also applies to a family of four as the total yearly income stays below $79,500. Governor Charlie Baker announced these funds are courtesy of The COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program which is designated as round two of this specific benefit that is MUCH needed for those still going through some tough financial times.

The good news is taxpayers who have filed a valid 2021 state income tax return DO NOT need to file any extra paperwork to receive this much needed bonus money. The estimated time of arrival is slated for after October 17th. If you have any questions, feel free to call this toll free number: 1-866-750-9803. Representatives will be on duty weekdays between 9 am and 4 pm.

BOTTOM LINE: Any extra funding is welcome news for everyone. Even though those who are of a higher income bracket will benefit from the 62-F option, it's nice to know working families and individuals will also receive a much needed slice of this economic pie. The action that was taken in Beacon Hill deserves a round of applause from all of us, for sure!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.newsbreak.com)