There is no place in Massachusetts, or anywhere for that matter, that ever wants to be called boring. Especially if you are someone who takes plenty of pride in where you are. Unfortunately, there are some cities and towns that do happen to fall under that horrible label. But what about your spot? Did your city or town manage to avoid this list, or did the place where you reside in happen to wind up on the list of the most boring cities in the Bay State?

It would be such a downer if you were ever to find out you just moved somewhere that is considered one of the most boring cities in your state. In fact, as soon as I moved to my current city in Massachusetts, I found out that as recent as 2018, it was named as the 'Most Boring City in Massachusetts'. So let's see what is going on with this list. Here are the 10 most boring cities in Massachusetts...

10. Lawrence

The legendary poet Robert Frost went to school in the Essex County city at one point. Unfortunately, it seems as boring there as his poems seemed to me when I was in junior high.

9. Taunton

The town is one of the oldest in the U.S., as it was founded in 1637 by members of Plymouth Colony. It's also known as the 'Silver City'. Unfortunately, it seems to be just as boring as those facts listed in the aforementioned sentences.

8. Agawam

Okay, so Six Flags New England is in Agawam, which can be cool, and...uhh...oh...that's about it, which is probably why it's on this list.

7. Chicopee

This city contains four interstate highways running through it (I-90, I-91, I-291, and I-391. Unfortunately, the most excitement there is trying to decide which one of those interstates to take to get out of there. It's so boring, we have to use a road sign, which as noted, may or may not still be there.

6. Methuen

Probably the most fascinating thing about Methuen is that it once legally changed its name to 'The City Known As the Town of Methuen.' That actually seems kind of cool, like it could be the title of a book or something. And this ice cream store! They get points for that both of those. Why is it on this list?

5. Franklin

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The town is home to the nation's first public library! And, there's also probably a book in there somewhere there about how boring of a city Franklin is.

4. Braintree

Braintree is the home to two presidents (John Adams and John Quincy Adams) and two people who signed the Declaration of Independence (John Adams and John Hancock)...And they have a Dave's Hot Chicken! Two presidents that both signed the Declaration of Independence and a Dave's Hot Chicken? What is wrong with y'all? How did they end up on this list?

3. Brockton

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brockton is known as the second most windiest city in the country. When the wind is the most exciting thing about your town, it may just end up on this list.

2. Attleboro

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Attleboro was once 'Attleborough' but there hasn't really been anything else worthy of note about the town since that happened in 1914. Unfortunately, 'ugh' is also probably the reaction people tend to make when they realize how boring Attleboro is.

1. Leominster

Leominster turned out with the unfortunate number one ranking on the list of boring cities in Massachusetts. The Worcester County city seems to be a spot to live for people that commute to Boston for work. From what I understand, the city has a lack of arts and entertainment that is the main reason why it made this list. In its defense, I've talked to some people that reside there and they absolutely love the place and are very prideful for it, so personally, I'm not sure how exactly it ranked at the top spot on this list.

So, Congrats to everywhere else in Massachusetts! You are not in the top 10 boring cities in Massachusetts! As someone who has lived here for about a year and half now, I have to say the first day I arrived, I was shocked by how much there is to do around here, and I'm talking about the entire state, which includes these cities that made this list. So far, it's been pretty great, and NOT boring ANYWHERE, so enjoy what you have around you, no matter where you are in the Bay State!

The 10 Most Terribly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps