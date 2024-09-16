These 2 Cities In New York Are Home To The Rudest People

A simple question: What happened to the prospect of being kind in this "so-called" 21st century? it just seems non-existent these days. Why is that? The answer is quite obvious as the events from four years ago contributed to the main reason:

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like people have gotten ruder and just mean towards one another. You would think the quarantine would've brought more people together after the pandemic subsided, but it seems to have leaned towards the opposite direction. How unfortunate! And you wonder why I'm "a living in the past guy!"

A recent on-line survey indicates this pair of cities with one taking the top spot. Did you know there are two areas in The Empire State of New York that are well represented on this list. California also has a pair of cities in this unpopular ranking.

The two most populated cities, New York and Buffalo fall into this unpopular ranking with both places picking up spots in the top 10, The Big Apple came in at # 1 and Buffalo came in seventh.

Our capital city of Boston is also represented in this infamous poll. The other locations include Washington, DC, Chicago, IL, Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA Baltimore, MD, Detroit, MI and Philadelphia, PA round out the top 10.

Now, let's bring you up to speed on the nicest places to live in the good ol' USA: Hawaii takes the number one spot, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina and Florida round out the top 5. All have one thing in common: They are all warm weather states as lots of sunshine seems to bring out the happiness in people.

