These 2 Locations In MA and Maine Are Truly Interchangeable!

Massachusetts residents are already in summer frame of mind as they have broken out the Bermuda shorts, T-shirts and flip flops as their choice of attire. Let's hope that Mother Nature does not stifle us with oppressive heat and humidity as last week proved to be uncomfortable and challenging for many here in southern New England.

Which leads to me to fast forward from warm to cold. Why would I want to do that in the latter part of June? The explanation suffices that a pair of areas are not only worth the time to visit in the summer, but when winter sets in later this year, they are popular destinations for local residents and visitors worldwide.

Let's dive in to give you "the final answer" to this burning question as Forbes magazine brings us the long awaited answer:

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA

The historic streets of Edgartown and Oak Bluffs are emptier during the offseason and the meandering trails of Menemsha Hills Reservation and Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary become charmingly surrounded with snow. Ocean views from the harbors and beaches are just as breathtaking, no matter the weather, making it an all-season escape.

Remember to visit the exhibit commemorating the 1975 blockbuster movie "Jaws" as the Steven Spielberg classic was filmed on the Bay State island. During the winter, it is mandatory to spend a Christmas holiday in Edgartown and catch the Christmas tree made from lobster traps! Unique, if you ask me!

CAMDEN, MAINE

Visitors can hit the slopes at nearby Camden Snow Bowl, which showcases stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and is home to the wacky and unique U.S. National Toboggan Championships that are held in February.

You can embark on a snowshoe or cross-country adventure at Camden Hills State Park as this excursion showcases the region’s stunning and natural beauty.

Fun fact: The movie “Lake Placid” was filmed in Camden and clearly, not in Lake Placid, New York.

These summer utopias transform into winter wonderlands that rival any snow globe scene. So, ditch the beach vibes and think ahead by grabbing a cup of cocoa because these two New England towns aren’t just summer hotspots; they’re also the coolest winter destinations as they have the ability to throw a year-round party.

BOTTOM LINE: You’re invited to come on over and join in on the fun, whatever the season!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the web site https://country1025.com/listicle/best-summer-new-england-towns-in-winter/)