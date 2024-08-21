In Massachusetts, if you need to get away, you never have to look too far for the best spot to stay. The New England region happens to have an abundance of spots to visit that seem like absolute luxury. There's even some hotels that would make for a staycation that people in other parts of the country would be quite envious of. As it turns out, Massachusetts has two of these spots that would be fantastic for anyone to stay at!

If you have ever wanted to getaway, but maybe you're not looking to travel too far, then going to either one of these spots could be just the trip you need. The travel publication, 'The Zoe Report', listed the top ten spots that would 'provide the serenity you've been looking for', as they put it.

Something described like that has to be pretty amazing! As it turns out, Massachusetts has two of those on the list within that top ten. And here they are...

Miraval Berkshires Resort - Lenox, MA

'The Zoe Report' had to say about the spot:

If you’re looking for a place to catch some real R+R, Miraval Berkshires is just for you. The property, which is centrally located between New York City and Boston, offers health-centric dining options, an award-winning spa, and anything you can think of that falls under the umbrella of wellness, including rescued horses for equine therapy and beekeeping classes to connect with nature.

As for the other spot, let's head to the eastern side of the Bay State...

White Porch Inn - Provincetown, MA

Here's what 'The Zoe Report' had to say about the White Porch Inn and why they were chosen for their top ten in the nation:

For a family-oriented getaway, head to Provincetown, Massachusetts. Kelly dubs it as one of his favorite escapes, and considers it to be one of the most charming towns in America. “It’s a great place to get your dose of Americana and cuteness, and White Porch Inn is within walking distance of everything.” During your visit, you can spend some time relaxing on the porch, take a boat tour of Cape Cod, or lounge around on one of the nearby beaches during the warmer months.

Just when you're thinking you want to get away from it all, it turns out that Massachusetts has a couple spots here you can go to enjoy some luxurious relaxation. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

