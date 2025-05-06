We all know that Massachusetts has a luxurious plethora of great local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. But yet, there are those times when you have to dine in at a spot where you know that you can literally get a "quick bite to eat". That type of meal is known as being "fast food". And it just so happens that Massachusetts is home to two of the absolute best and oldest fast food spots currently in existence.

Our friends at the very popular food publication 'Love Food' recently released a list of the oldest fast food spots in every state. Ultimately, it was a list of 44 of the best and oldest fast food spots. So, what are these in the Bay State?

What Are the Best and Oldest Fast Food Restaurants in Massachusetts?

One of the picks of these 44 restaurants and eateries happens to be a franchise with several U.S. locations, but also quite a few just in the state of Massachusetts. However, they singled out one particular location of this fast food franchise in Springfield, MA. The fast food restaurant in Springfield is Friendly's.

While it may seem like an odd choice of that particular location given how many restaurants the franchise has now, there's definitely a good reason why this one makes the list of the best and oldest fast food restaurants. 'Love Food' explains that here:

The brainchild of two brothers (who borrowed money from their parents to launch the business), the first outlet of this retro East Coast chain opened as an ice cream shop in Springfield in 1935. A few years later, additional food items – including fried chicken, burgers, and cheese melts – were added to the menu, and the rest is history. The Friendly's name came from a desire to provide a welcoming atmosphere, where families could enjoy a meal together. Despite company expansion over the years, and the closure of the original store on Boston Road, that ethos remains.

As for the other best and oldest fast food restaurant in Massachusetts, it may be slightly different. It's not a place with several franchise locations, but instead there's one unique spot for this "fast food" restaurant, which is more known for making good food relatively fast. That is at Casey's Diner in Natick, MA.

It's definitely one of the most unique diners in existence and showed up #2 out of the 44 spots chosen to be on the list of the best and oldest restaurants in the U.S. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about Casey's Diner:

One of the oldest operating diners in the US, Casey’s has been around in one incarnation or another since 1890, when it existed as a four-stool horse-drawn wagon. Having been passed from father to son for four generations, the current lunch car location was built in 1922 – and it's been in downtown Natick since 1927. The local landmark falls into the fast food realm thanks to its unique steamed hot dogs, known for having a distinctive 'snap' when they’re bitten into.

So, if you're someone that is looking for a "quick bite to eat" while you're in Massachusetts, you now know where to go to find the best and oldest fast food restaurants in the state. There's some pretty great food here so enjoy it no matter where you are in the Bay State.

