These 2 Massachusetts Spots Have the Best Views for Fall Foliage

The official start of Fall is just days away and Massachusetts is one of the absolute places to be for the best aesthetics. There are so many spots in and around the Bay State that are well known at being some of the top spots in the country to be as the leaves change during the Autumn season. And we now know where the two best spots in Massachusetts are to take in all the views of Fall foliage.

The popular travel publication, 'The Travel', recently went all out for a trip around New England to find THE New England state to travel to for "leaf peeping". While they did their best to stay unbiased, we're going to go ahead and say that the best state is, of course, Massachusetts. That being said, they pointed out a couple distinct spots in each state to take in all the beauty of Fall foliage. So what are those two spots?

Where Can You Go in Massachusetts for the Best Views for Fall Foliage?

It seems that the Pioneer Valley is where to go for the first location as it seems to have the best draw out of any spot in the Bay State for Fall aesthetics, and in particular, the city of Amherst.

'The Travel' had this to say about the home of the University of Massachusetts:

Famous for being the home to a couple of renowned Universities and a famous poet, Amherst is a bastion for stunning views of Foliage. It's downtown, a tight collection of colonial-style buildings that catch that New England Fall aesthetic perfectly.

The Emily Dickinson reference is definitely lost on no one.

As for the other spot, while the Berkshires also has quite the reputation, there is a village that sits in the foothills of the Berkshires, next to Deerfield River. The Franklin County spot is Shelburne Falls.

Here's what 'The Travel' had to say about their other pick in the Bay State:

Shelburne Falls is a pinnacle small western village complete with an abandoned trolley bridge. This small town isn’t just aesthetic; local artisans and shopkeepers are quite well-equipped to entertain visiting leaf peepers.

There it is, Massachusetts! Those are the top spots to go leaf peeping in our state. But let's be honest, you really can't go wrong experiencing any part of Massachusetts during the Fall. But you knew that already.

