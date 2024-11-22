Just as Massachusetts has finally gotten its true first glance at any sort of signs of Winter with temperatures constantly in the 30s over the past few days, the weather is finally reminding us that Christmas is just over a month from now. While we don't exactly know what type of Winter we're in store for, we do know that there are a couple of spots in Massachusetts that have been named among the top "Winter Wonderland Destinations" in the U.S.

The popular travel publication 'Architectural Digest' recently released their Top 100 Winter Wonderland Destinations. They used quite the unique criteria to determine just what spots throughout the U.S. would earn such praise such as Winter-activity offerings, luxury short-term lodging availability, highly rated bars and restaurants intertwined with the ski scene, and scenic value.

What Massachusetts Towns Are Known as Top Winter Wonderland Destinations?

As far as rankings in the top 100 Winter Wonderland Destinations, if we're counting back from closest to 100, then we land at #57, which happens to be a town in southern Berkshire County. It's the town of Great Barrington.

While the post above shows off Butternut Ski Area in Fall, you can imagine what it might look like when Winter will be all around in the coming month.

Great Barrington is a town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Of course, Great Barrington also has its incredible historic downtown with several spots that will take on a whole new aesthetic during the holiday season. It also ranked 11th in Winter-activities during the season.

Next on the list of top Winter Wonderland Destinations is the top ranking spot chosen for Massachusetts, which came in at #37 in the Worcester County town of Princeton.

Highlighted by Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, this small town ranked 21st in terms of its luxury bars and restaurants in the area to scope out that have plenty of skiing regulars during the Winter.

If you're wanting somewhere to stay for a Winter getaway with plenty of activities around town and access to plenty of skiing, now you know two that are among the top 100 Winter Wonderland Destinations in the U.S., and they're both right here in Massachusetts!

10 MA Towns That Don't Sound Like They're in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps