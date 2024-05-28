No matter how quick you feel like 2024 might be moving, it can seem like the time it takes to get to those amazing Summer months is just dragging along! So, now that we're at least unofficially there, some places in Massachusetts come to life more than others. It just so happens that two of those unique spots happen to be in western Massachusetts..

The ever-so-popular travel publication 'World Atlas' made a limited list of a handful of towns that absolutely come to life during the Summer. While there were definitely plenty of beach towns in the Bay State that made the list, sure enough, and really with no surprise, western Massachusetts has two of those towns. So, get ready to make some amazing Summer plans in these spots!

What Towns in Western Massachusetts Come to Life During the Summer?

Williamstown

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

'World Atlas' had more than enough to tell you why you should hit up the Clark Art Institute as a must-see spot during your Summer:

If there were no other attractions in Williamstown, the Clark Art Institute would be enough. One of the few institutions on the planet that is both an art museum and a distinguished research center — with a special focus on bringing art into the public sphere, Clark Art Institute is an art lover’s dream. A holder of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award for 2022, this breathtaking museum houses more than 30 works by French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, several Italian and Northern Renaissance masterpieces, and a mind-boggling collection of silver and porcelain. Outside, one will enjoy strolling through the picturesque trails and taking in the architectural elegance of the museum from different angles.

As for the other western Massachusetts town that is said to come to life in Summer, we head down south to...

Lenox

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Perhaps you may have been able to guess where the go-to spot for the other town that comes to life during Summer was in the Berkshires. 'World Atlas' talks about how a simple Summer visit could be the experience of a lifetime:

Aside from enjoying a stroll down Main Street, and taking in the downtown’s historic architecture, Lenox offers several options for outdoor fun. Kennedy Park, for instance, boasts numerous walking trails a hiker would want to sample—besides views that no one can exchange the world for. But that notwithstanding, Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, is Lenox’s star attraction. Besides being a world-famous music venue that plays host to three top-notch music schools, Tanglewood also stages a similarly-named festival, regarded as among the most beloved music festivals on Earth. Well, that festival comes around every summer.

It's no secret to anyone in western Massachusetts, that both of these spots explode in demand during the Summer months due to how much there is to do there. Let's be honest, there are more than a few other towns on this side of the state we could have added to this list. In the meantime, enjoy your Summer, Massachusetts!

The 10 Most Terribly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Google Maps