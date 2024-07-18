There is plenty of summer left in our tri-state region as we recently experienced a round of Florida-like weather here in our backyard. Now we can actually breathe a little better as the humidity has tapered off (for now) but there are people who thrive on cooling off during these warm weather months.

Here are a trio of lakes that have been deemed safe to swim throughout Massachusetts and if you can believe it, two of them are located right here in our backyard:

Let's start with a body of water in the Berkshire town of Becket, where you’ll find a pretty as a picture swimming spot at Upper Goose Pond. You will have to work a little to get there, but trust me, it’s a “quick and scenic" hike through the woods. Once you are there you enjoy the sparkling clean water, rent a canoe or take a snooze on the shore.

At second place, this doesn’t happen quite often in the summertime: A public beach that doesn’t require a resident sticker! Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington has plenty of parking, lifeguards and public access which make this beach a mandatory trip to the beautiful Berkshires. The water is said to be one of the clearest in the Bay state. A perfectly pristine place for a swim on a super hot summer day.

And now, we unveil the TOP spot for swimming in The Commonwealth and it is located east of our listening area. Here are the all-important hints: What is now known as Billingsgate Shoal was actually once an island, and the area used to be a thriving fishing community. There was a light house, and during in it’s hey day, there were roughly 30 houses and they even had a baseball team! Today, it’s sandy area just south of Wellfleet’s Great Island is a prime destination. When the tide is low, people fish, picnic, kayak and swim. Simply beautiful, clear waters to take a dip here.

BOTTOM LINE: Use caution, be aware of your surroundings and make sure you listen to instructions from the lifeguard on duty. Otherwise, enjoy the beautiful surroundings The Bay State has to offer!

