When you hear of anyone winning big in the Massachusetts State Lottery, it isn't uncommon for those winners to have gotten their winning tickets at stores on the eastern side of the side, closer the bigger cities in the Bay State. However, that trend may be coming to an end. It seems that two of the three stores that happened to have sold winning tickets with more than $1 million during the past year, were in western Massachusetts.

According to 'MassLive', we now know the three spots that were the luckiest in all of the Bay State. The spot that was deemed the "luckiest" in Massachusetts was, in fact, on the east coast. In Nantucket, there's a spot that sold two $1 million tickets and one $2 million dollar ticket. That all happened before the end of August at Old South Diner, which is at 57 Old South Rd.

Old South Diner - Nantucket

That is when we head out west to find the other two luckiest locations in Massachusetts. Let's stop down in Sheffield, where you will find a spot that sold three tickets that won $1 million in the past year. Silk's Variety at 107 Main St. in Sheffield. The location is the only lottery agent in the town of about 3,300.

Silk's Variety - Sheffield

Two of the million dollar winning tickets were sold to residents of Sheffield, while the other was sold to a resident of Great Barrington. Store owner Susan Silk had this to say about being one of the luckiest stores in Massachusetts:

We truly are a lucky store. With over 50 years as a lottery agent, we could never have imagined selling three $1 million prize-winning tickets in one year ... we are so excited for the winners and are grateful for our loyal customers who have supported us for so many years...

As for the third luckiest store in the Bay State, we stay on the western side of the state, although we do head slightly east, over to East Longmeadow. That is where you will find a Pride Station & Store, which is at 13 N. Main Street.

Pride Station & Store - East Longmeadow

Two more $1 million tickets were purchased as this spot during 2024.

Throughout the year, there were a total of 139 tickets worth $1 million or more claimed in Massachusetts, with the biggest lottery winning prize being a ticket that's worth $1 million a year for life.

Massachusetts seems like a pretty lucky spot to be if you're playing the lottery. Now you know where the luckiest places are to hit up if you need to get that winning ticket. Who knows, maybe those spots are riding a hot streak!

