Hey Massachusetts, want to getaway? No, this isn't a Snickers ad, but especially with Christmas coming up next week, perhaps you're looking to change up your holiday routine and knock off some of the stress that comes with the large gatherings for your celebration of the holiday. If that's the case, then it just so happens that there are three towns in the Bay State that are being called the most picturesque for a Christmas getaway.

Recently, the travel publication 'Travel Awaits' highlighted three spots in Massachusetts that are the most picturesque towns in the Bay State for a perfect holiday. While they began highlighting how well New England towns do Christmas celebrations, they definitely wanted to single out the fact that Massachusetts has numerous spots that need to be experienced to be believed when it comes to the holiday season.

What Are the 3 Most Picturesque Massachusetts Towns for a Christmas Getaway?

While all three towns are called picturesque, 'Travel Awaits' wanted to be sure to label towns for the most picturesque, most historical, and the snowiest. All are certainly aspects you would want to experience during your Christmas getaway. So, what are they?

Most Picturesque Pick - Stockbridge, MA

Here's what 'Travel Awaits' had to say about the the historic Christmas town in the Berkshires:

Last year, Stockbridge was named as one of the top 30 Christmas towns in the US by a major interior decorating publication, ‘House Beauty’...This gorgeous Berkshires town has plenty of history, just like Concord (below)—but it comes out ahead when it comes to a cozy, quaint atmosphere...The shops lining its main street look like they’re straight out of a children’s book. In fact, Norman Rockwell actually called this town home for years up until his death in 1978. Picturesque is a fitting word—especially considering you might recognize some Stockbridge streets from his work.

Best History Pick: Concord, MA

Certainly it was Concord's history that highlights what makes it such a great spot for a Christmas getaway:

You know Concord even if you don’t know that you know it. Concord is the hometown of the first shot fired during the American Revolution. It’s home to literary icons, from Nathaniel Hawthorne (The Scarlet Letter) to Louise May Alcott (Little Women)...Regardless of what you’re doing around town, you’ll have walkable streets that are lined with historical shops and residences. Sort of like a Gilmore Girls set...Over Christmas, you can also enjoy activities like the Gift of Lights drive-through lights display, the Winter LIghts decorated gardens, and other local events at the Concord Museum and the Toy Shop of Concord.

Best Snowy Pick - Newburyport, MA

If you're looking for a spot in Massachusetts that is likely to have plenty of snow for a White Christmas, it's usually going to be the case in Newburyport. Here's why they were selected:

If you’re seeking out a snowy Massachusetts Christmas, you need to stick to the central and western parts of the state. Newburyport is one of a handful of snowy Christmas destinations in MA’s central region—and there are dozens of ways to get involved in the winter festivities...First off, if snow is only your thing for an hour or two—don’t worry. Newburyport is home to the North Pole Express Train event, which doesn’t require any snowy excursions...You can enjoy the fresh powder while enjoying the family sing-a-long at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, the Christmas at the Farm tour of Manor House, and the Luminous Night Winter Concert series.

And there it is! If you're looking for a premiere Christmas getaway in Massachusetts, you don't have to look around the state too far in any direction. No matter how you spend the holidays, whether it's a unique getaway destination or with friends and family, certainly make the most of it here in the Bay State!

