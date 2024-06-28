While we're on the cusp of entering July, there is still plenty of Summer left! That means, plenty of time left for your Summer road trips throughout Massachusetts and all of New England for that matter. So, with the time we have left, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three travel destinations that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!

As someone who happens to be around the region of the western side of Massachusetts, I'm lucky enough to be able to spend plenty of time at the spots chosen on this particular lists for destinations for 'Summer fun'. The popular travel publication 'World Atlas' says we have three spots that are the best for summer fun in the Bay State. You don't say!

Let's find out about why 'World Atlas' picked those spots.

1) Tanglewood

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tanglewood is THE venue to go to for some amazing shows! 'World Atlas' mentions how the summer season is when traditionally go to Tanglewood to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra, They also still have shows coming up with Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Jason Mraz, James Taylor, Beck, and more in the remaining summer months.

2. Lenox

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

While Tanglewood is technically in Lenox, 'World Atlas' also chose the town of Lenox as one of the best spots for summer fun in western Massachusetts. As 'World Atlas' says about it:

...It is the perfect location to enjoy the peace of mountains and parks, enjoy listening to and watching musical performances, and learn about the region's history through its museums and libraries. The area is teeming with attractive sites, including The Mount, Edith Wharton's Home, and fine dining restaurants, in addition to outdoor attractions like Pleasant Valley Sanctuary...

3. Pittsfield

Aerial View of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, United States of America. De Agostini via Getty Images loading...

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Of course, they also put Pittsfield on the list. How could you not? 'World Atlas' cited the fact that Pittsfield has recently been named as a top city for young families. And of course the restaurants, live entertainment, art, the nightlife in general, and more.

So, make the most of it! The end of Summer is going to be here before you know it. So, make your plans now for the rest of the season!

25 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images