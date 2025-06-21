The Summer months are here in Massachusetts and the temps are finally getting to the point where we're really going to start feeling it during this next week! With a five-day forecast calling for highs in the 80s and 90s for the next three days, we're likely to feel five of the hottest days of 2025 so far this week. With that being said, just what are the warmest towns and cities in Massachusetts traditionally?

No matter where you reside in the Bay State, it's likely there is somewhere within your region that is just a little warmer than the rest of the cities or towns surrounding it. So, where are the warmest cities and towns throughout each region of Massachusetts?

According to the source, known as 'Current Results', we can break down these warmest towns throughout the state. While their average temperature might not seem crazy hot, just remember that the average is throughout the entire year.

Eastern MA - Brockton

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You would need to go south of Boston, and into Plymouth County to find the warmest town in the eastern region of the state. Brockton has an average high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cape Cod & Islands - Edgartown, MA (in Martha's Vineyard)

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Edgartown, which is a part of Martha's Vineyard is a small town that has an annual temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warmer than any of the other towns within that coastal region.

Central MA - Westfield

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In the central part of the Bay State, we head a little west of Springfield to the city of Westfield. There, they have an annual average high temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

Western MA - North Adams

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As we travel into the Berkshires, the warmest town that you will find is in the northern area of Berkshire County. North Adams has an annual average temperature of 58 degrees Fahrenheit, albeit the coolest high temperature of any region.

So, now you know where the warmest spots are in each region throughout the state of Massachusetts. Also, if you're wondering what the record high temperature is in the state, that would be a scorching 107 degrees Fahrenheit, set back on August 2, 1975 in New Bedford.

It's likely about to be one of the warmest weeks of the year so far in 2025, Massachusetts. Stay cool this week!

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps