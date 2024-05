As we have reached what seems to be the warmest temperatures so far in Massachusetts for 2024, we know there's no doubt that one of the best spots to spend a the upcoming Summer days would be at a water park. Luckily for us, in the Bay State, we have several of those. In fact, Massachusetts has four of the best water parks throughout all of New England.

The travel publication 'Mommy Poppins' has listed the Best Outdoor Water Parks in New England For Family Fun. While each New England state would wind up with their fair share on the list, Massachusetts had four of its own that were highlighted as the top water parks to head to for the family during the summer heat. So, let's explore the water parks in the Bay State that are some of the best throughout New England.

Water Wizz - Wareham, MA

With a slide that gets thrills from all ages such as 'Devil's Peak', Water Wizz provides fun for the whole family. Fittingly, it includes a 'family pool'. The water park may look familiar since it has been seen in two movies ('Grown Ups' and 'The Way Way Back').

Breezy Picnic Grounds - Douglas, MA

You don't find many water parks that the family can enjoy in a natural setting, but at Breezy Picnic Grounds, you get just that! On the Massachusetts side of Blackstone Valley, you can experience three 300 foot slides. The lake is even more spacious than you realize when you're there, too.

Cape Cod Inflatable Park - West Yarmouth, MA

If you're visiting the Cape in the Summer, this spot is a must-visit. There are four large inflated slides, along with a lily pad and a lazy river. And if you stay at the Cape Cod Family Resort, you get two free park passes for each day of your stay!

Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England - Agawam, MA

It's the largest outdoor water park in New England. Go figure, of course it's at Six Flags. There's multi-passenger rafting rides and one of the largest wave pools in the world. There's no shortage of fun to be had at Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags New England!

And there it is! Those are four of the absolute best water parks throughout New England and they are all here in Massachusetts. As the unofficial start of Summer approaches and the temperatures continue to warm up, the time to take the family to one of these great spots throughout the Bay State is just about upon us!

