Massachusetts has plenty of great restaurants and eateries throughout the state that are solid spots to dine in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. But what about when you want to squeeze that other meal in between breakfast and lunch? Of course, that would be brunch. As it turns out, Massachusetts is home to some of the absolute best brunch spots in America.

Recently, the popular food publication 'Open Table' released their list of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in America for 2024. We lucked out being in the Bay State given that it's one of few states to have six or more of such spots that are among the best in the country to hit up for brunch. So, where exactly are these brunch spots?

What Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Best in America for Brunch?

Brassica Kitchen - Jamaica Plain, MA

In the Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain, this spot is known for plenty of dishes, as well as its homemade donuts. But their brunch menu features Chilaquiles (duck & pork chorizo), the B.K. Omelet, and B.K. Chicken & Waffles, the mimosas and bloody mary will be flowing to wash down your meal at this unique eatery.

Ledger Restaurant & Bar - Salem, MA

This restaurant in historic downtown Salem features a brunch menu that features both Pastrami Hash and Sweet Potato Hash, along with it's most expensive item, the Brandt Flat Iron Steak and Eggs, which I can only imagine is not something that's easy to finish in one sitting. They also have a variety of Mimosas that include a Mystery Mimosa. Just because 'mystery' is in title, it's very intriguing!

Moonshine 152 - Boston, MA

The Boston brunch spot has been given 4.9 (out of 5) stars by more than 1,600 reviewers. Not only are Jello Shots on their brunch menu for drinks, but they also have something called the Ron Swanson Brunch Inspired Chipotle Pulled Pork Scallion Pancake Quesadilla. How could you not order that given the fact that it sounds like what 'Parks & Rec's Ron Swanson would devour?

Prima Italian Restaurant - Charlestown, MA

This brunch spot has an extensive menu as Prima is located in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. Their brunch menu also includes a brunch pizza and calzone. Check out their brunch menu here.

Silver Dove Afternoon Tea - Boston, MA

The entire menu at this downtown Boston spot is completely gluten free and consists of all the finger sandwiches, savory canapés, scones, and pastries you can handle.

Waverly Kitchen and Bar

Another Charlestown brunch spot that is open all week long for brunch! From breakfast burritos to wraps to sandwiches, their brunch menu has a little bit of everything including an extensive drink menu.

And there it is, Massachusetts! Sure, you may have to make a road trip out east for any of these brunch spots. But keep in mind, they are among the best in the country!

