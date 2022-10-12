Halloween isn't even upon us yet. We still have over half the month of October in front of us. But before you know it, the holiday season will be upon us and Christmas stuff will be everywhere! Something that has become synonymous with the Christmas season over the year has been Hallmark Christmas movies! While there have been plenty of those already either filmed in, or taking place in Massachusetts, there has never been one in the Berkshires!

It's unfortunate that the idea has never been visited about going to the Berkshires for a Hallmark Christmas movie. We have all the perfect backdrops! Think about it!

That being said, if you have ever seen a Hallmark Christmas movie, you know the basic plot. It's typically a female as the central character who has a great career in the big city (usually New York, Chicago, or L.A.), but then she reluctantly needs to go back to her hometown for the holidays, which is usually a much smaller city or town, and then she falls for a guy that has become the hometown hero since he never left home and seems to be a relatively nice guy (our condolences to the big city boyfriend the main character totally ditches). And all this is of course, is centered around Christmas.

So given the climate, the unique downtown setting of these towns in the Berkshires, and the fact that they have never used this region for any of these settings, why not film one of those Hallmark Christmas movies in the Berkshires? They could even visit each one of these towns just in one movie if they needed. I'm sure Candance Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, or any traditional actress starring in Hallmark Christmas movies wouldn't mind coming to any of the following towns...

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies

