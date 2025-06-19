These 8 Household Hacks Using Silica Gel Packs Help Fight New England Heat

That disgusting humidity that you have a love-hate summer relationship with is all too real in New England. You yearn for summers, yet sometimes the heat is just too much. But hey, it is what it is.

Here's the thing: that humidity doesn't just affect you when you're outside but can actually cause some issues inside your home, too.

Chances are, the first thing you do when you see one of those small, silica gel packets tucked in with your packages is that you toss it, but these little guys could be that lifesaver you've been wanting.

In case you didn't know, according to Discover Magazine, those little gel pellets act like sponges, soaking up moisture and condensation when there's too much. Oh, and FYI, they're great for winters in New England, too, as they release water when it's too dry.

Anyway, back to summer. They actually hold up to 40 percent of their weight in moisture, so here are some household hacks you'll absolutely love.

According to the A Dime Saved website and the Newsbreak website, after these little packets have finished protecting your new shows in their shoe box, various food products, or your Amazon packages, you can still use them.

EIGHT HOUSEHOLD HACKS

Kitchen Drawers/Cabinets

If you feel like your salt clumps together or some of your supplements stick together, that's moisture. So, laying one of these packs inside the back of your cabinet should help.

Gym Bag/Locker

A few of these silica gel packets help prevent bacteria and mold.

Make-Up Bag

Just like in the kitchen, absorbing moisture prevents clumping and extends the shelf life of makeup, too. Silica packets can even keep makeup from deteriorating prematurely.

Sneakers

Whether you're a fitness fanatic or just wear them a lot, sneakers hold moisture, so placing a silica packet inside them when you're not wearing them helps eliminate odor and soak up moisture.

Storage Crates

You know those crates and boxes you rarely, if ever, open? Usually, they're in your basement or the back of a closet. Just drop a few in those inside.

Fireproof Lockboxes/Safe Deposit Boxes

Protecting precious documents and other valuable items from too much or too little moisture.

Camera Bag/Electronics

Yes, some still love to pull out real cameras, and placing a silica pack in the bag when we're not using it helps protect them. This goes for any electronics you're storing.

Car Windshield

Simply placing a few silica sachets inside your car under your windshield or back window in colder months will prevent your windows from fogging up or having to deal with extensive defrosting.

Meanwhile, there's good news when they take in all the moisture they can. You can reuse them with one simple step.

Resurrecting Used Silica Packets

You simply dehydrate them by baking them on a cookie sheet for an hour or two at 250 degrees, according to the Canadian Conservation Institute.

