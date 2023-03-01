We all love good restaurants! Of course, if you are someone traveling through Pittsfield or anywhere in the Berkshires, you're always going to want to find the best potential spot to grab a meal. Luckily, there is always Tripadvisor available to give you an idea of where to go.

So what are people saying about the restaurants in Pittsfield? Which one did they pick out as the best? Let's count down the top 10 absolute best restaurants in Pittsfield, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Thrive Diner

The diner that has a menu full of plant based, vegan, and raw foods still earns high praise with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5. Elise G from Hudson River Valley, NY says:

...The food was delicious, the portion size was great, prices were decent and staff, including the owner were delightful. I had a Buddha Bowl with the "Crabby Cakes". I am going to have to try to research the recipe, as it was so satisfying and tasty!

9. Papa Joe's Ristorante & Pizzeria

If ever there was such a thing as a local hometown feel serving up great Italian and some of the best pizza in town, look no further than Papa Joe's. It rates at 4.5 out of 5 and davidhale22 from Acton, MA says:

We ate here 4 times while we were in Pittsfield for a week. I had veal Parmesan or a cheeseburger with sweet potato fries. My wife had a cauliflower crust pizza, lasagna, and manicotti. All were very good and reasonably priced. They have house made Italian bread as well. Service was very good for dine in and take out.

8. Vong's Thai Restaurant

Known as the only true Thai restaurant in Pittsfield, the menu includes plenty of selections of Pho, Thai Curries, and plenty of Noodles & Fried Rice. Tripadvisor has it as an overall 4.5 rating. Mayjal of New Jersey City, NJ had this to say about the joint:

...I feel like most meals loose a little flavor if it is not piping hot. The food however, was still pretty hot but I did not get any fried chicken. The noodles were crunchy and it was a pretty sweet dish. I also ordered the drunken noodles. This dish was definitely spicy but very tasty...

7. Zucchini's Restaurant

They're all about authentic Italian favorites from Neapolitan Pizza to Seafood Carbonara for some pasta, they get an overall 4.0 from Tripadvisor. User U9054ZDcarols says:

While visiting the Berkshires, we had dinner here one night. The food was excellent. We started off with the eggplant stack and I had veal francise and my friend had veal marsala. Both entrees were very good...

Did we mention they do banquets & catering as well?

6. The Roasted Garlic

The bar and restaurant is perfect for an 'after work drink spot'. Their menu includes plenty of great burgers and sandwiches, along with wood-fire pizzas, and lots of pasta. They earned a 4.0 rating on Tripadvisor. Travel 829570 said about the spot:

High energy, efficient staff added to the inviting patio experience. Pomodara and lasagne dishes were excellent, and the apple upside down cake was exceptional.

5. Patrick's Pub

The Irish pub has a menu with a good supply of burgers, sandwiches, wraps, wings, steaks, chicken, and fish. It also had a rating of 4.0 on Tripadvisor. ALB63 from Hanover had some great things to say:

The service was attentive, and we all enjoyed our meals. We started with the potato skins as an appetizer which were tasty. Two of us had turkey club sandwiches; one in our party had a cheeseburger. Everything was delicious and reasonably priced. When we return to the Pittsfield area , we will again dine at Patrick's Pub.

4. Dining at Hotel on North

The restaurant, which is also known as Berkshire Palate, has burgers, steak, duck, and swordfish on its menu and received a 4.0 rating from Tripadvisor. KenJB2019 said this about the hotel bar and restaurant:

The atmosphere is pleasant enough and quite spacious. The bar and dining area are well separated and the staff friendly. The menu is not extensive but sufficient to satisfy most appetites in my opinion. The overall experience was rated by all four of on two separate occasions as very good. Whenever we visit the Berkshires it will remain one of our go to places.

3. La Fogata

How many cities do you visit and they have a Columbian & Latin American Cuisine restaurant to experience? Some of their top steaks include the Bistec Encebollado and Bistec a Caballo. Tripadvisor gives them a 4.5 ranking. AmyWX8243FT had this to say about her experience:

Their service was top-notch, and the food was 100% authentic!!! I am Latina and often am critical of places that aren’t true to the taste, but this one was a gold mine! My husband and are on vacation and we are pleased we will return before we leave the area!

2. District Kitchen & Bar

With a spot in the heart of downtown Pittsfield, the menu has steak, duck, salmon, and burgers. The District Kitchen & Bar gets a 4.5 on Tripadvisor. TravelFan15 is a local and they loved it:

Everything at District Kitchen was on point. ‘Good food, terrific drinks, friendly service. Burger was excellent. This seems like a great local spot and we’ll be back!

1. Mazzeo's Ristorante

The top spot in Pittsfield is the Italian spot. From the appetizers to the amazing pasta and Filet Mignon, they have a little bit of everything, and it's all fantastic. They were ranked a 4.5 out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Deenav from Bangor, Maine had this to say about the top reviewed restaurant in Pittsfield.

The staff was very friendly and welcoming from the start. Servers were knowledgeable about the food and provided great service. Emmanuel was very pleasant and accommodating. Food was absolutely delicious! I got the Carbonara and it was amazing! Creamy and flavorful.

So did Tripadvisor get it right, Pittsfield? What's your favorite?

