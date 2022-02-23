These Are the Best St. Patrick’s Day Parades in Massachusetts

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world completely. Every aspect of our lives, every industry, every school, literally everything has changed in one way or another, and for the past two years, that has also meant missing out on some very special occasions.

Holidays, weddings, funerals, graduations, proms, family reunions, sports seasons, you name it, it's been canceled, postponed, or performed over Zoom.

Over the past two years, Massachusetts has slowly returned to some sense of normalcy and its residents are yearning to have some of our favorite events back after a two-year hiatus for most. And what's a more beloved day in Massachusetts besides St. Patrick's Day? Not much.

Are Massachusetts St. Patrick's Day Parades Happening in 2022?

The good news is, YES! Most, if not all of Massachusetts' traditional St. Patrick's Day events are finally back after a long two years.

In fact, March 17 of 2020 is a bittersweet day in Massachusetts history, for many reasons. Many things happen that day that would change the course of life for Bay State residents. It was on the day that Massachusetts schools closed, Massachusetts bars and restaurants were shut down, non-essential business closed up and yes, Tom Brady announced his time with the New England Patriots was coming to an end. Talk about adding insult to injury.

Folks living in Massachusetts, from Boston to the Berkshires, are looking forward to the world returning to normal, and what better way to do it than to welcome back our favorite St. Patrick's Day parades.

Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022:

After a long two years, Massachusetts' capital city will host its annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday, March 20, at 1:00 pm. Since 1901 this parade has become a prominent part of South Boston's history. As always, this year's parade will feature marching bands and pipe bands from throughout North America

Southie's annual wearin' of the green steps off from the Broadway T Stop proceeding down West Broadway to East Broadway to East 4th, to 5th Street, and around Thomas Park. Marchers continue from Telegraph Street to Dorchester Street ending at Andrew Square.

Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022:

This year's Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade and road race are back for 2022. This year's parade is taking place on Sunday, March 20 at 11:10 and organizers are promising the best parade yet.

The parade starts off from the former Kmart Plaza and will head North on Northampton Street to Beech Street; East on Beech Street to Appleton Street; Southeast on Appleton Street to High Street; North on High Street to Hampden Street.

The 45th annual Holyoke St. Patrick's Day road race, which draws almost as many people as the parade itself will be held on Saturday, March 19 with a 1 p.m. start time.

