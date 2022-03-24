These Common Berkshire County Plants Can Make Your Pet Sick

Ah, Springtime. The season of rebirth. The season of warmer weather, longer days, lighter clothing, and plants blooming! The season of picking up your pet's vomit after they ate something they shouldn't have outside.

Unfortunately, along with the nice weather and colorful flowers come sick cats and dogs from eating a flower or plant that's toxic to them here in Berkshire County. Some dogs and cats have a tendency to eat everything, and being aware of these plants can go a long way towards preventing expensive vet bills.

Listed below are some common plants in Berkshire County you'll see starting this Spring that are toxic to your pets.

Daffodils. Bright, cheery and hardy, these plants are common in the Berkshires. However, they can cause an upset stomach along with vomiting and diarrhea. Your dog or cat might also get wobbly after eating them, especially the more toxic bulb.

Row of Daffodils against blue sky with small white cloud Photoshopped loading...

Tulips. Another favorite in the Berkshires due to their colors and ease of growth. If you dog or cat eats tulips, be on the lookout for lots of drooling, and an upset stomach with vomiting or diarrhea.

Tulips. Beautiful bouquet of tulips. Colorful tulips. Tulips in spring Rob3rt82 loading...

Lily of the Valley. You'll find lots of this plant in Berkshire County, especially since they tend to take over the area they're planted. If ingested, these can cause serious effects, including vomiting, irregular heartbeats, and even seizures/comas in extreme cases. Definitely be wary of your pets being around these.

attachment-oceane-george-IWWvHIoQwNw-unsplash loading...

Photo by Océane George on Unsplash

Nightshade. If you find this plant growing in your yard, get rid of it. It's toxic to dogs, cats, and humans alike. If your dog or cat eats this, expect severe stomach upset, confusion, change of behavior, and weakness among other symptoms. No part of this plant is safe for dogs, cats, or us.

attachment-Deadly-Nightshade loading...

Photo from newildlife.org

Geraniums. Another common plant found here, many people have these in hanging baskets. But if it's in area where dogs and cats can eat them, beware of upset stomach, weight loss and depression.

464097649 Zwilling330 loading...

Bluebells. You'll see these in many flower beds, and even growing out in the wild. I personally love their color and how they look. But, like all these plants, expect vomiting, weakness, and possibly confusion if your dog or cat eats some.

attachment-martin-woortman-GfhsGGE1AuQ-unsplash loading...

Photo by Martin Woortman on Unsplash

These are only some of the common plants that can be harmful to your pets. Of course, always contact your vet if you notice any of these symptoms in your pets.