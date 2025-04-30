These Friendly Massachusetts Hangouts Ranked As Having Best Food In U.S.
For some reason, "dive" bars get a bad rap and I don't know why, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. There's absolutely nothing wrong with dive bars and, wouldn't you know it, when it comes to food, the Commonwealth has three of the best!
Maybe not so much now, but when I was younger, if you were looking for me, chances were pretty good a dive bar was where you'd find me. Hanging out and chilling out with good friends.
And when it comes to dive bars, I've frequented some of the best. The One Eyed Penguin in Dallas. Snake & Jake's Christmas Club Lounge and The Wild Side in New Orleans. Frankie's Tiki Room in Vegas. And then there's Boston...
Boston's got quite a few dive bars, as do most major cities, and I've been to quite a few of them. The Tam. Sullivan's Tap. Durty Nelly's. Just some that I remember, LOL. Point is SOME dive bars serve subpar food while some don't serve food at all.
But some dive bars offer some of the tastiest, most delicious food you'll find anywhere. And that is an actual fact! Recently, the website Geek Nexus surveyed 3,000 adults across America to find out the best dive bars for eating.
Surprise, surprise! Massachusetts is home to THREE of the best dive bars for food and TWO OF THEM ARE IN BOSTON! Before we delve into the selected dives for the Bay State, let's look at the top 10:
- The Vortex - Atlanta, Georgia
- Rudy's Bar & Grill - New York, New York
- Flora-Bama - Perdido Key, Florida
- Port of Call - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Triple Nickle Tavern - Colorado Springs, Colorado
- McSorley's Old Ale House - New York, NY
- Old Shillelagh - Detroit, Michigan
- The Green Door Tavern, Chicago, Illinois
- Dugout Café - Boston, Massachusetts
- Checker Bar - Detroit, Michigan
The Dugout!!! I've been there! And I'll bet many of you reading this have been there, too! Almost as impressive is another Boston hangout landed at #20, Corner Pub (been there, too!). And a third spot, The Pub, located in Somerville made #47.
Visit Geek Nexus' website here to check out the full list. There might be a few locations that you've visited once or twice in your travels.
