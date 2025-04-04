These Men Are Massachusetts’ Women’s Most Wanted!

Here's something that might be of interest to Massachusetts men and women currently doing the dating dance. According to a recent survey of women, the most desirable bachelors in the Bay State work in one common career.

I kid you not, folks. There's actually a survey that looks at the sexiest jobs a man can have in each state, according to the ladies. For instance (we'll get to Massachusetts momentarily), in Connecticut, women must LOVE good food. Why?

According to women in Connecticut, the most attractive choice for a romantic partner is...CHEF. I find that pretty interesting. And I have to say that the entire survey came up with some interesting results.

The survey was conducted by the team at TexasDivorceLaws. They wanted to discover the most sought-after, desirable bachelors in the country. So they asked 3,000 women nationwide for their thoughts and opinions on the subject.

Overall, the most desired (or hottest, if you'll pardon the pun) occupation for a dating profile is that of a firefighter. However, in Massachusetts, things are a little bit different. Aren't they always?

Apparently, according to the survey, women in the Commonwealth prefer somebody with brains. Sharp minds (and I'm sure cooking knowledge helps) seem to be the big draw. Engineer is the most desirable job a man can have in Massachusetts.

The survey goes way beyond professions, too. According to Texas Divorce Laws' founder Shaun Connell:

While careers like firefighters and tech entrepreneurs may grab the spotlight, it's clear that humor, compassion, and family values are equally, if not more, important to many. This survey highlights that it's not just about what you do, but who you are that makes a lasting impression.

Let's take a quick look at the most desirable jobs a man can have in some other Northeast states:

Maine - Lawyer

New Hampshire - Lawyer

New York - Hedge Fund Manager

Rhode Island - Investment Banker

Vermont - Lecturer

Do yourself a favor and check out the full results when you have a few minutes at Texas Divorce Laws' website here.

