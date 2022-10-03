These Towns Prohibit Hunting In Massachusetts

Hard to believe it's the month of October already. Only this month, November, and December and then boom! 2022 is history! Where has time gone? Well since the weather is getting cooler, that can only mean one thing. Hunting season. While I'm not a hunter personally, I do have a few buddies that take advantage of this sport every year.

Some people are against this sport all together because they think it's cruelty to wildlife, hunters are mean because they shoot animals for fun. Which is not true because they're strict rules and regulations when it comes to hunting in the commonwealth.

So which towns forbid hunting here in the Baystate?

Get our free mobile app

Aerial view of traffic moving on Interstate 95, Miami, Florida, USA. Getty Images loading...

While Western/Central Massachusetts has a lot of wilderness full of wildlife, the biggest issue for hunting seems to be in Eastern Massachusetts past I-495 heading towards Boston. I mean it makes sense being crime as bad as it is, you don't want to mistaken gunfire near the city for something else when it's just an innocent hunter hunting wildlife.

It's not completely forbidden to hunt in Eastern Massachusetts, but they're some rules and regulations like everything else. Mainly it's obtaining written permission from property owners since a lot of land is privately owned in this section of Massachusetts. Not to mention, the law where you cannot discharge a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

Here's a list of towns that require permission from property owners to hunt on their land or authorities from that given town:

Acton, Essex, Milton, Swampscott, Andover, Framingham, Monterey, Tolland, Alford, Georgetown, Natick, Topsfield, Bedford, Gosnold, Needham, Tyngsboro, Beverly, Groveland, New Marlboro, Tyringham, Billerica, Hamilton, Newbury, Walpole, Blandford, Hampden, North Andover, Waltham, Bolton, Harvard, Northboro, Wayland, Boxford, Holliston, Norwood, Wellesley, Boxborough, Hull, Peabody, Wenham, Brewster, Ipswich, Reading, Weston, Brookline, Lincoln, Rowley, Westboro, Carlisle, Littleton, Sandisfield, Westford, Chelmsford, Lunenburg, Saugus, Westwood, Concord, Medfield, Seekonk, West Newbury, Cuttyhunk, Methuen, Sheffield, West Stockbridge, Danvers, Middlefield, Sherborn, West Tisbury, Dover, Middleton, Southboro, Wilbraham, Dracut, Millis, Stow, Dunstable, Sudbury and East Longmeadow.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you're a hunter, what is the biggest deer you've ever caught? Let us know and even send a picture to our station app.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: