These two are the Most Popular Celebrity Couple in Massachusetts…

Stop the press! The most popular celebrity couples in each state have been announced. The not very scientific study by the Shane Co. using Google Trends as the informational source and published online on The Loupe highlight the most popular celebrity couples in each state in the country.

Here in Massachusetts Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reined supremum in the Bay State. Ellen, in the final season of her Ellen DeGeneres Show also won the popularity contest in Alabama and Missouri. The 3-state total was good enough to be included in a 4-way tie for 2nd place with the most states in the popularity column.

Also, couples with 3-state totals include Alec & Hilaria Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Jenn and Ben are loved in Washington DC, Florida and Nevada…Kourtney and Travis get the nod in Connecticut, Kentucky, and Rhode Island…while Alec (I didn’t pull the trigger) and Hilaria top the list in Colorado, Ohio and Tennessee.

The top voter getter in the country was the young couple Justin and Hailey Bieber who ran away as the most popular celebrity couple with a total of 7 states putting them on the top of their popularity list. Married since 2018 the pop culture sensations are the most popular in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. According to the report in The Loupe, the two have known each other since they were teenagers and were married in a secret courthouse ceremony.

Celebrities that received accolades in at least two states were Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (who recently split), Ciara and Russell Wilson, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Victoria and David Beckham, and Cardi B and Offset.

Some of the notables that landed in the #1 spot in 1 state included Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen getting love from Texas, Elton John and David Furnish in California, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson in Indiana, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New Hampshire, Beyonce and Jay Z in Minnesota, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman in Wisconsin. A couple of other stragglers also picked up a state. To check on the complete list of couples click this link to The Loupe and their Shane Co. report.

